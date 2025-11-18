On November 17, a new large-scale protest took place in Slovakia, with tens of thousands of people joining in. People are actively protesting against the policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian stance.

Slovaks are dissatisfied with Fico's policies

Journalists point out that the protests against Fico took place on the anniversary of the 1989 "velvet revolution".

What is important to understand is that it marked the end of communist rule in Czechoslovakia, which led to its peaceful division into two separate countries.

Large-scale protests have spread to dozens of towns and villages in Slovakia.

For example, on Freedom Square in the capital Bratislava, people chanted: "Enough of us, Fico," "We want change," and "Resign."

Journalists even noticed that one of the posters in the crowd had the words of the late Czechoslovakian and Czech President Vaclav Havel written on it: "Truth and love must defeat lies and hatred."

It is worth noting that Fico's pro-Russian policy and a number of his other decisions led to a series of blows to the Prime Minister's reputation.

The people of Slovakia were also outraged by the fact that his team canceled a national holiday dedicated to the "Velvet Revolution", cynically explaining this as part of austerity measures.