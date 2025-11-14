during a meeting with high school students in Poprad. He suggested that everyone who supports Ukraine go to the front. The teenagers decided not to tolerate this cynicism of the pro-Russian politician.

The children were not afraid to challenge Fico

According to journalists, the incident occurred during a lecture when the head of the Slovak government again began to complain that the EU wants to allocate 140 billion euros "to continue the war."

The youth did not hide their irritation when they heard this cynical lie.

The pro-Russian politician responded to the noise in the hall with this remark:

If you are such heroes in black T-shirts and support the war, then go there. Share

Fico called on the teenagers to wait and give him the opportunity to finish his speech, but instead the schoolchildren began to jingle their keys.

When the prime minister replied, "call, call," the students stood up and left the hall in an organized manner.

Journalists noticed that one of them was carrying a large Ukrainian flag.

It is also worth noting that in early November, Fico was supposed to speak at one of the Poprad schools, but the students did not like the idea.

The teenagers drew a heart in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, after which one of the schoolchildren was questioned by the police.