Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made a new scandalous statement
during a meeting with high school students in Poprad. He suggested that everyone who supports Ukraine go to the front. The teenagers decided not to tolerate this cynicism of the pro-Russian politician.
Points of attention
- Fico's attempt to dismiss the students' protest and accusations of supporting war backfired, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled speech at a school in Poprad.
- This event highlights the growing dissent and resistance towards politicians like Fico who align themselves with Putin's regime and undermine movements for Ukrainian independence.
The children were not afraid to challenge Fico
According to journalists, the incident occurred during a lecture when the head of the Slovak government again began to complain that the EU wants to allocate 140 billion euros "to continue the war."
The youth did not hide their irritation when they heard this cynical lie.
The pro-Russian politician responded to the noise in the hall with this remark:
Fico called on the teenagers to wait and give him the opportunity to finish his speech, but instead the schoolchildren began to jingle their keys.
When the prime minister replied, "call, call," the students stood up and left the hall in an organized manner.
Journalists noticed that one of them was carrying a large Ukrainian flag.
It is also worth noting that in early November, Fico was supposed to speak at one of the Poprad schools, but the students did not like the idea.
The teenagers drew a heart in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, after which one of the schoolchildren was questioned by the police.
What is important to understand is that Fico's speech was canceled, but Putin's henchman lied that it was postponed.
