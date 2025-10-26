Fico opposed the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine
Fico opposed the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has opposed the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico opposes the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine, deeming it unacceptable.
  • Fico emphasizes that while Slovakia is willing to provide assistance to Ukraine in medical and demining fields, it will not support Ukraine's military needs using Russian assets.
  • Fico criticizes the EU's alleged intention to confiscate 140 billion euros worth of frozen Russian assets and highlights the potential risks of such actions, including the threat of international lawsuits and potential retaliatory measures by Russia.

During a press conference on October 26, Fico said that he refused to support the use of funds from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

I refuse to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial scheme that would help Ukraine cope with military spending.

He also criticized the EU's alleged intention to confiscate frozen Russian assets worth 140 billion euros.

We would be threatened with a huge number of international lawsuits.

Fico added that Russia could respond in kind and confiscate buildings or ships belonging to European states.

According to him, Slovakia will assist Ukraine in the field of medical care or demining, but will not finance Ukraine's military needs.

"No lethal weapons will go to Ukraine for free," Fico said, but added that Slovakia will continue to sell ammunition to Ukraine.

On October 23, the European Council adopted conclusions on Ukraine, which removed direct mention of the use of funds from frozen Russian assets in support of Ukraine. Belgium was the main proponent of changing the text of the conclusions on the use of frozen Russian assets.

