Fico opposed the use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has opposed the European Union's plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.
Points of attention
Fico opposed aid to Ukraine using Russian assets
During a press conference on October 26, Fico said that he refused to support the use of funds from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.
He also criticized the EU's alleged intention to confiscate frozen Russian assets worth 140 billion euros.
Fico added that Russia could respond in kind and confiscate buildings or ships belonging to European states.
According to him, Slovakia will assist Ukraine in the field of medical care or demining, but will not finance Ukraine's military needs.
"No lethal weapons will go to Ukraine for free," Fico said, but added that Slovakia will continue to sell ammunition to Ukraine.
On October 23, the European Council adopted conclusions on Ukraine, which removed direct mention of the use of funds from frozen Russian assets in support of Ukraine. Belgium was the main proponent of changing the text of the conclusions on the use of frozen Russian assets.
