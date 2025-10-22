Slovak leader Robert Fico has officially confirmed that his country may support the new 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, but this must take into account its requirements regarding energy prices and the automotive industry.

Fico voiced key demands

According to the Prime Minister, his team was able to push through wording on energy and the automotive industry in the draft conclusions of the upcoming summit of leaders of EU member states.

What is important to understand is that it was precisely these issues that Robert Fico used to condition his support for sanctions against Russia in the past.

If we see the conclusions that we managed to include in the final text — I will go through them again this evening — then I will perhaps inform Chancellor Merz that we agree with the 19th package. It does not concern us directly, but it is a good tool for negotiations. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

As mentioned earlier, the pro-Russian politician sought from official Brussels to slow down the change in CO₂ emission standards for internal combustion automobile engines from 2035.