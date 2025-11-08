Fico rejected the EU's idea of using Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia will not support the EU's idea of using Russian assets to cover Ukraine's military expenses, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.
Points of attention
- The Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico rejects the proposal to use Russian assets for covering Ukraine's military expenses.
- Fico argues that military spending should not be financed with frozen Russian assets and expresses concerns about the effectiveness of such funding.
- He firmly opposes participating in any legal or financial mechanisms aimed at confiscating Russia's frozen assets during his tenure.
Fico does not want to support Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets
As you know, this idea is being put forward by the European Commission, and the US fully supports it. This topic will be discussed in December.
However, according to Fico, he will not support the use of 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to go towards reconstruction or aid to Ukraine.
A number of media outlets also cite another phrase by Fico from the same comment.
Recall that according to the EU plan, the bloc expects to issue a "reparation loan" to Ukraine in the amount of 140 billion euros.
The EU intends to start making payments from Russia's frozen assets in 2026. Moreover, Ukraine will have to repay this loan only if Russia itself pays reparations to Kyiv.
