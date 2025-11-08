Fico rejected the EU's idea of using Russian assets for military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia will not support the EU's idea of using Russian assets to cover Ukraine's military expenses, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

Fico does not want to support Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets

As you know, this idea is being put forward by the European Commission, and the US fully supports it. This topic will be discussed in December.

However, according to Fico, he will not support the use of 140 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to go towards reconstruction or aid to Ukraine.

I think we can agree that if we spend 140 billion euros on armaments and military spending, they will never come back. Slovakia cannot rely on military spending. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

A number of media outlets also cite another phrase by Fico from the same comment.

He stated that while he is the head of government, he will not participate in any legal or financial mechanisms aimed at confiscating frozen assets of the Russian Federation. Share

Recall that according to the EU plan, the bloc expects to issue a "reparation loan" to Ukraine in the amount of 140 billion euros.