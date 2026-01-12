"Only those who are perfect at hating Russians". Fico cynically criticized the EU
Fico
Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the European Union of inaction and stated: the only thing the EU knows how to do perfectly is hate Russians.

  • The Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticizes the European Union for its inaction and inability to make effective decisions to overcome the crisis.
  • Fico cynically pointed out that the only thing the EU knows how to do perfectly is hate Russians, showcasing his frustration towards the EU's competitiveness and lack of internal consensus.

He said this in an interview published on his Facebook page on January 11.

Fico said that today the European Union is experiencing a terrible crisis that it has never experienced before, and only "those who are strong" will survive it. However, he complained that the EU is unable to make effective decisions to overcome this crisis.

Note, the only thing the European Union knows how to do is hate the Russians. This is a quality that is perfect. But, unfortunately, the European Union has not been able to do anything. Competitiveness is falling. We are not able to agree internally and we cannot agree on common defense. Everyone is just looking towards the United States of America.

He added that with the arrival of US President Donald Trump, European Union representatives are "even more helpless than they have been before."

However, Fico assured that a "strong Slovakia" will fight for the European Union, and he has no intention of withdrawing the country from the EU.

Fico also stated that EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas should resign because she is not fulfilling her duties.

