Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the European Union of inaction and stated: the only thing the EU knows how to do perfectly is hate Russians.
Fico cynically criticized the European Union
He said this in an interview published on his Facebook page on January 11.
Fico said that today the European Union is experiencing a terrible crisis that it has never experienced before, and only "those who are strong" will survive it. However, he complained that the EU is unable to make effective decisions to overcome this crisis.
He added that with the arrival of US President Donald Trump, European Union representatives are "even more helpless than they have been before."
Fico also stated that EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas should resign because she is not fulfilling her duties.
