Military expert Valentin Badrak is inclined to believe that Russia's invasion of Europe could begin this year. The main problem is that Ukraine's allies are not yet ready for such a development.
Points of attention
- Badrak emphasizes the urgency for Europe to address the looming threat of conflict with Russia and underscores the current unpreparedness of Western forces for such a scenario.
- The situation calls for heightened awareness and strategic planning to prevent potential escalation and ensure the security of Europe in the face of Putin's actions.
What to expect from Putin next?
Valentin Badrak decided to comment on the data on NATO exercises in Estonia in May 2025.
What is important to understand is that during them, Ukrainian soldiers actually demonstrated serious gaps in the work of the Alliance.
According to the expert, this eloquent news appeared now for a reason.
As Badrak noted, a direct clash with Russia is quite likely in the next year or a year and a half, and not in some distant future - by 2030, as Western intelligence agencies sometimes interpret it.
