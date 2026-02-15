According to military expert Ivan Tymochko, the peak of the Russian invaders' battlefield capabilities has finally begun to wane. He also explained what factors indicate this.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces are counterattacking on 25% of the front line, indicating a potential shift in the military dynamics.
- Geopolitical factors, such as European and US pressure on Russia and China's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, are putting additional strain on the Russian army.
What is known about the state of the Russian army?
Journalists asked the expert whether there was a possibility that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be able to seize the initiative this year, at least in certain areas.
Ivan Tymochko drew attention to the recent statement of Commander-in-Chief Syrsky
What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are already counterattacking on 25% of the front line.
According to him, it may not be so obvious now, but the Russian army is currently:
cannot compensate for losses due to hidden mobilization contracts;
to make a technological breakthrough;
Europe and the US are demonstrating their willingness to increase pressure on Russia;
China has stated that it supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
