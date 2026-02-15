Russia struck the assembly line of Flamingo missiles — Zelensky revealed the details

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Russian invaders were able to hit the production line where Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missiles were assembled.

What is known about the Russian strike?

According to the Ukrainian leader, this information has not been disclosed in any way for security reasons.

However, we can now speak publicly about the consequences of the enemy strike, because they have already been eliminated.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that there were technical problems.

Between us, one of our major production lines was destroyed by missiles — Russian missiles. I can talk about it now because production has already been relocated and has begun to partially resume. The restart is ongoing. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers already have experience of direct contact with "Flamingo".

For example, not so long ago, these Ukrainian missiles successfully reached the locations from which the aggressor countries launch their Oreshnik ballistic missiles.