Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Russian invaders were able to hit the production line where Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missiles were assembled.
- Despite the attack, Ukrainian missiles successfully reached locations of aggressor countries, showcasing the effectiveness of Flamingo missiles.
- The Ukrainian government remains optimistic about the capabilities of Flamingo missiles despite the challenges posed by the Russian strike.
What is known about the Russian strike?
According to the Ukrainian leader, this information has not been disclosed in any way for security reasons.
However, we can now speak publicly about the consequences of the enemy strike, because they have already been eliminated.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that there were technical problems.
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers already have experience of direct contact with "Flamingo".
For example, not so long ago, these Ukrainian missiles successfully reached the locations from which the aggressor countries launch their Oreshnik ballistic missiles.
