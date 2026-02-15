The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, claims that the main paradox of the current peace talks is that they plan to give Russia more territory than it has occupied over the past 4 years.

Kallas spoke about Russia's vulnerability

The politician urged all participants in the peace process not to forget that Russia "barely advanced" beyond the front line in 2014 at the cost of 1.2 million victims.

Despite this, dictator Putin dared to put forward completely inadequate conditions for ending the war against Ukraine.

Today, Russia is broken, its economy in ruins, it is cut off from European energy markets, and its own citizens are fleeing. In fact, the biggest threat Russia poses now is that it is getting more at the negotiating table than it has achieved on the battlefield. Kaia Callas EU foreign policy chief

Against this background, she once again called on EU members to form a common approach to the peace process.

According to Kallas, the Kremlin's absurd demands cannot be satisfied just because Putin wants to.