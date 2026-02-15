The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, claims that the main paradox of the current peace talks is that they plan to give Russia more territory than it has occupied over the past 4 years.
Points of attention
- Kallas urges EU members to unite and form a common approach to counter Putin's absurd demands and ensure justice for Ukraine.
- Putin's inadequate conditions for ending the war are scrutinized against the backdrop of Russia's economic struggles and isolation from European energy markets.
Kallas spoke about Russia's vulnerability
The politician urged all participants in the peace process not to forget that Russia "barely advanced" beyond the front line in 2014 at the cost of 1.2 million victims.
Despite this, dictator Putin dared to put forward completely inadequate conditions for ending the war against Ukraine.
Against this background, she once again called on EU members to form a common approach to the peace process.
According to Kallas, the Kremlin's absurd demands cannot be satisfied just because Putin wants to.
