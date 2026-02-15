Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told foreign journalists that due to the intensification of Russian air terror, the capital of Ukraine is actually on the verge of disaster.

Klitschko revealed the truth about the situation in Kyiv

According to the mayor, Russia's continuous missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure "have brought Kyiv to the brink of disaster."

In addition, Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that the capital of Ukraine is experiencing the most difficult winter since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Now the question of our country's future — whether we will survive as an independent country or not — is still open. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital drew the world's attention to the fact that the temperature was dropping below minus 20 degrees, and Kyiv was covered in a thick layer of ice and snow.

The aggressor country Russia significantly complicated the situation by simultaneously launching hundreds of missiles and drones, which caused large-scale power, heating, and water outages.

In addition, it is noted that the enemy attacks were directed at 3 large power plants on which Kyiv's centralized heating depends, as well as at other energy facilities throughout the country.