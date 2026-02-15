Russian strikes brought Kyiv to the brink of disaster — Klitschko
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian strikes brought Kyiv to the brink of disaster — Klitschko

Klitschko revealed the truth about the situation in Kyiv
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told foreign journalists that due to the intensification of Russian air terror, the capital of Ukraine is actually on the verge of disaster.

Points of attention

  • Kyiv faces challenges with restoring basic utilities like heating and electricity as a result of the large-scale destruction caused by Russian missile and drone strikes.
  • The extreme weather conditions coupled with the relentless attacks from Russia have made it extremely difficult for Kyiv to cope, reflecting the urgent need for international support.

Klitschko revealed the truth about the situation in Kyiv

According to the mayor, Russia's continuous missile and drone strikes on critical infrastructure "have brought Kyiv to the brink of disaster."

In addition, Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that the capital of Ukraine is experiencing the most difficult winter since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Now the question of our country's future — whether we will survive as an independent country or not — is still open.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital drew the world's attention to the fact that the temperature was dropping below minus 20 degrees, and Kyiv was covered in a thick layer of ice and snow.

The aggressor country Russia significantly complicated the situation by simultaneously launching hundreds of missiles and drones, which caused large-scale power, heating, and water outages.

In addition, it is noted that the enemy attacks were directed at 3 large power plants on which Kyiv's centralized heating depends, as well as at other energy facilities throughout the country.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China decided to strengthen support for Russia in the war against Ukraine
What is known about China's new plans?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a disgrace." Hillary Clinton shamed Trump over Ukraine
Clinton outraged by Trump's actions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed two people in Kherson region
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?