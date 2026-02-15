Russian occupiers killed two people in Kherson region

On February 14-15, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions again suffered from Russian attacks. According to the latest reports, two civilians were killed and seven others, including a child, were injured.
Points of attention
- The attacks in Kherson region targeted residential areas, damaging high-rise buildings, private houses, gas pipelines, and vehicles, causing the loss of 2 lives and injuring 5 others.
- The ongoing violence in Ukraine underscores the urgent need for international intervention to prevent further bloodshed and protect innocent civilians.
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine
The latest details were reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.
According to him, the Russian army attacked the region more than ten times with artillery, drones, and KABs.
Ganzha officially confirmed that the enemy in Nikopol district struck the district center, Pokrovska and Marhanets communities. Cars and trucks were damaged. A 40-year-old man was injured.
The Pokrovska community in the Sinelnyky district was again hit by Russian attacks — a 13-year-old girl was injured, and doctors provided her with the necessary assistance.
In the Kherson region, Kherson and 20 other settlements in the region were under enemy drone terror, air strikes, and artillery shelling.
According to the latest data, 2 people were killed and 5 others were injured as a result of Russian attacks."
