Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she considers current US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine in its war against Russia "shameful".

Clinton outraged by Trump's actions

The American politician made a statement on this matter during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

I think the Trump administration's position on Ukraine is disgraceful... Trying to force Ukraine to agree to a surrender deal with Putin is disgraceful. Hillary Clinton Former US Secretary of State

According to American politicians, the efforts that Putin and Trump are making to profit from the suffering and deaths of the Ukrainian people "are a historical mistake and corruption of the highest order."

Clinton once again drew the world's attention to the fact that it is Ukraine that defends the democratic values of the West.

Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people, the former head of American diplomacy emphasized. Share

In her opinion, this war has only one reason — Putin's obsession with controlling the Ukrainian people.