Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she considers current US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine in its war against Russia "shameful".
Points of attention
- Clinton points out that the conflict in Ukraine stems from Putin's desire to control the Ukrainian people, condemning the exploitation of suffering for profit.
- The former US Secretary of State underscores the importance of supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and civilization, shedding light on Putin's motives and Trump's indifference.
Clinton outraged by Trump's actions
The American politician made a statement on this matter during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.
According to American politicians, the efforts that Putin and Trump are making to profit from the suffering and deaths of the Ukrainian people "are a historical mistake and corruption of the highest order."
Clinton once again drew the world's attention to the fact that it is Ukraine that defends the democratic values of the West.
In her opinion, this war has only one reason — Putin's obsession with controlling the Ukrainian people.
Clinton also suggested that the current US president either does not realize the scale of the suffering or simply does not care about it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-