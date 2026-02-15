"This is a disgrace." Hillary Clinton shamed Trump over Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is a disgrace." Hillary Clinton shamed Trump over Ukraine

Clinton outraged by Trump's actions
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that she considers current US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine in its war against Russia "shameful".

Points of attention

  • Clinton points out that the conflict in Ukraine stems from Putin's desire to control the Ukrainian people, condemning the exploitation of suffering for profit.
  • The former US Secretary of State underscores the importance of supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom and civilization, shedding light on Putin's motives and Trump's indifference.

Clinton outraged by Trump's actions

The American politician made a statement on this matter during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

I think the Trump administration's position on Ukraine is disgraceful... Trying to force Ukraine to agree to a surrender deal with Putin is disgraceful.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State

According to American politicians, the efforts that Putin and Trump are making to profit from the suffering and deaths of the Ukrainian people "are a historical mistake and corruption of the highest order."

Clinton once again drew the world's attention to the fact that it is Ukraine that defends the democratic values of the West.

Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people, the former head of American diplomacy emphasized.

In her opinion, this war has only one reason — Putin's obsession with controlling the Ukrainian people.

Clinton also suggested that the current US president either does not realize the scale of the suffering or simply does not care about it.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump claims he saved Ukraine from nuclear war
Donald Trump
Trump invented new “victories” for himself
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has chosen a new deadline for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia
Trump is once again forcing events in the peace process
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Something might happen." Trump intrigued with statement on Ukraine
The White House
Trump assessed the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?