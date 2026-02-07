"Something might happen." Trump intrigued with statement on Ukraine
The White House
US leader Donald Trump has begun claiming that "very good talks" are taking place between Ukraine and Russia. Moreover, he has hinted at certain important events in the near future.

  • Trump's team continues to work towards achieving progress in the peace process.
  • Speculations arise as Trump suggests 'something might happen' in relation to the talks.

The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter aboard his plane, answering questions from journalists.

Against this backdrop, he hinted that through peace talks "something might happen."

There were very, very good talks today related to Russia and Ukraine. Something might happen.

However, the American leader did not want to reveal what exactly he meant.

According to Reuters news agency, Donald Trump's team continues to push for progress in the peace process.

First of all, official Washington wants to get Kyiv and Moscow to sign a peace agreement to end the war in March 2026.

Moreover, the States are demanding that Ukraine hold presidential elections in May.

According to journalists, two key issues remain unresolved in the negotiations — regarding the Donetsk region and the Zheleznodorozhny NPP.

