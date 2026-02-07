Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — which regions were hit?

During the night of February 6-7, the Russian invaders carried out a combined air attack on various regions of Ukraine. This time, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv.

Russia again terrorized almost all of Ukraine

At night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a drone attack on a number of regions of Ukraine.

A little later, it became known that two groups of cruise missiles were heading for the Vinnytsia region, and later about missiles heading for the Khmelnytsia region and Ternopil, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.

At around 5:00 a.m., explosions began to rumble in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, as well as in Vinnytsia.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, Nataliya Zabolotna, officially confirmed that the Vinnytsia region is under massive air attack by the Russian Federation.

At 07:04, Russian missiles flew into Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Frankivsk, and Lviv regions.

Later, local residents reported explosions in Rivne. At around 07:20, an enemy cruise missile again attempted to attack the city.

Later, the Air Force also reported on the movement of UAVs. In particular, in the Lviv, Ternopil, Starokostyantyniv, Berdychi, and Kirovohrad regions.

At around 08:00, alarms began to sound in several eastern and central regions, but in the western regions, the danger still persists.