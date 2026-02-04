The Russian spacecraft Luch-1 and Luch-2 have repeatedly attracted attention due to suspicious maneuvers in orbit. European security experts, after a detailed analysis, have concluded that they are the ones who are intercepting key European satellites in space. This could have fatal consequences.

Russia is expanding even in space

According to European experts, the Russian Luch-1 and Luch-2 intercepted messages from at least a dozen key European satellites over the continent.

What is important to understand is that it is not only about the risk of leakage of secret data transmitted by satellites, but also about Russia's ability to manipulate their trajectories.

In the worst-case scenario, this could end in the fall of European satellites.

Observations of "Luch-1" and "Luch-2" have been ongoing for many years, which allows experts to draw accurate conclusions about their criminal activities.

These Russian spacecraft made suspicious approaches to some of Europe's main geostationary satellites.

As for the latter, they operate high above the Earth and serve the continent, including Britain, as well as a significant part of Africa and the Middle East.

Major General Michael Traut, head of the German Armed Forces Space Command, expressed his opinion on this matter: