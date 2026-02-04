"Ukrainians do not give up." Putin lost another battle

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was counting on the freezing winter of 2025-2026 to be his main ally in a new battle against Ukraine and force it to capitulate or at least make painful concessions during peace talks. However, the Ukrainians survived the most severe frosts against the backdrop of increased Russian terror, but did not submit to the Kremlin. This means that Putin suffered another defeat.

Ukrainians beat Putin again

Bloomberg journalists went to Ukraine to find out how people managed to endure the most severe frosts under daily Russian attacks.

The Ukrainians interviewed share their stories and frankly admit that it was very difficult.

So, Kyiv resident Maria Kozhenko puts her two children to sleep in a tent on the bed to keep warm.

"We have nowhere to go," she tells reporters. Share

60-year-old Viktoriya Leshchenko is also ready to sleep in a tent, because she understands that sometimes it is the only way to survive:

If the temperature in my apartment drops below zero, I'll probably sleep here in the tent. Otherwise, I could freeze to death. Share

According to the Kyiv resident, the source of inspiration for her in such difficult times was the film "The Legend of Hugh Glass", in which the hero Leonardo DiCaprio tries to survive in the most severe frosts after a bear attack.

Victoria Leshchenko also added that she is trying to maintain fighting spirit among the residents of the capital:

I will survive too. Ukrainians don't give up. Share

Against this background, journalists asked the Kyiv resident what concessions she was willing to make.