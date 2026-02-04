Trump cynically praised Putin for "energy truce" with Ukraine
Trump is happy that Putin fooled him again
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump has begun claiming that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the announced "energy truce" with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Despite Trump's public statements urging an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, his actions and rhetoric towards Putin continue to draw criticism for lack of real diplomatic pressure.
  • The use of record amounts of ballistics during Russia's attacks on Ukraine underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a more nuanced approach to addressing the conflict.

The head of the White House had a dream that the Russian dictator had supposedly observed an "energy truce" for 7 days in a row.

Trump ignores the fact that Putin struck a massive blow on the days when Ukraine was actually hit by the most severe frosts of the entire winter — February 2-3.

The pause was from Sunday (January 25 — ed.) to Sunday (February 1 — ed.). It ended, and Putin hit them (Ukraine — ed.) hard last night. He (Putin — ed.) kept his word. One week is a lot... because it's very, very cold there.

Against this background, the American leader once again reiterated that he is still determined to do everything possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I wish he (Putin — ed.) would do it. I want him to end the war," Trump stressed.

What is important to understand is that during the night of February 2-3, when the frosts were at their peak in Ukraine, Russia attacked Ukraine with 521 airstrikes.

It is extremely cynical that the enemy used a record amount of ballistics.

