US President Donald Trump has begun claiming that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the announced "energy truce" with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite Trump's public statements urging an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, his actions and rhetoric towards Putin continue to draw criticism for lack of real diplomatic pressure.
- The use of record amounts of ballistics during Russia's attacks on Ukraine underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a more nuanced approach to addressing the conflict.
Trump is happy that Putin fooled him again
The head of the White House had a dream that the Russian dictator had supposedly observed an "energy truce" for 7 days in a row.
Trump ignores the fact that Putin struck a massive blow on the days when Ukraine was actually hit by the most severe frosts of the entire winter — February 2-3.
Against this background, the American leader once again reiterated that he is still determined to do everything possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
What is important to understand is that during the night of February 2-3, when the frosts were at their peak in Ukraine, Russia attacked Ukraine with 521 airstrikes.
It is extremely cynical that the enemy used a record amount of ballistics.
