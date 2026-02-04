Trump cynically praised Putin for "energy truce" with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has begun claiming that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the announced "energy truce" with Ukraine.

Trump is happy that Putin fooled him again

The head of the White House had a dream that the Russian dictator had supposedly observed an "energy truce" for 7 days in a row.

Trump ignores the fact that Putin struck a massive blow on the days when Ukraine was actually hit by the most severe frosts of the entire winter — February 2-3.

The pause was from Sunday (January 25 — ed.) to Sunday (February 1 — ed.). It ended, and Putin hit them (Ukraine — ed.) hard last night. He (Putin — ed.) kept his word. One week is a lot... because it's very, very cold there. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader once again reiterated that he is still determined to do everything possible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I wish he (Putin — ed.) would do it. I want him to end the war," Trump stressed. Share

What is important to understand is that during the night of February 2-3, when the frosts were at their peak in Ukraine, Russia attacked Ukraine with 521 airstrikes.