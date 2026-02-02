Despite the fact that a peace process to end the Russian war is currently in full swing, the Ukrainian authorities are not holding out any hope of a quick end to the fighting. Le Monde has learned that Ukraine is still actively building echeloned defense lines in preparation for the continuation of the war.

Ukraine does not believe that Russia will retreat

As French journalists managed to learn, Ukrainian engineering units are building a wide line of fortifications and obstacles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

What is important to understand is that it stretches for hundreds of kilometers along the front, but is 35 kilometers from the forward Russian positions.

Several rows of barbed wire, anti-personnel traps and anti-tank ditches are 120 meters wide. A few dozen meters further, hidden under a hedge of trees, lies a second line of trenches and underground fortifications, where Ukrainian soldiers are preparing to hold back the Russian invaders with fire, writes Le Monde. Share

According to French journalists, the active preparation of Ukrainian forces for the meeting with the Russian invaders indicates that there is no hope for Trump's success in the peace process.

A representative of the State Special Transport Service, which is involved in construction work, shared his opinion with the media: