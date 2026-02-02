Ukraine is preparing to fight with Russia for another 5-10 years — insiders
Ukraine
Ukraine is preparing to fight with Russia for another 5-10 years — insiders

Source:  Le Monde

Despite the fact that a peace process to end the Russian war is currently in full swing, the Ukrainian authorities are not holding out any hope of a quick end to the fighting. Le Monde has learned that Ukraine is still actively building echeloned defense lines in preparation for the continuation of the war.

  • The preparations by Ukrainian forces suggest skepticism towards the success of ongoing peace processes, emphasizing the reliance on brute force to deter Russian advances.
  • Insiders predict another 5-10 years of conflict with Russia, highlighting the belief that only through the disintegration of Russia or the collapse of the regime will Putin be stopped.

Ukraine does not believe that Russia will retreat

As French journalists managed to learn, Ukrainian engineering units are building a wide line of fortifications and obstacles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

What is important to understand is that it stretches for hundreds of kilometers along the front, but is 35 kilometers from the forward Russian positions.

Several rows of barbed wire, anti-personnel traps and anti-tank ditches are 120 meters wide. A few dozen meters further, hidden under a hedge of trees, lies a second line of trenches and underground fortifications, where Ukrainian soldiers are preparing to hold back the Russian invaders with fire, writes Le Monde.

According to French journalists, the active preparation of Ukrainian forces for the meeting with the Russian invaders indicates that there is no hope for Trump's success in the peace process.

A representative of the State Special Transport Service, which is involved in construction work, shared his opinion with the media:

We're in for another five or ten years of war before the Russians find some other bone to gnaw. Putin will be stopped not by some so-called peace deal or ceasefire, but by brute force. The disintegration of Russia or the collapse of the regime.

