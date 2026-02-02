Ukraine dismantles 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine dismantles 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 2, 2026
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 1, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed six areas of concentration of personnel, two control points, two air defense systems, two UAV control points, and four guns of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent data shows the extent of missile and air strikes conducted by the invaders, as well as Ukraine's responses using kamikaze drones and attacks on enemy positions.
  • Stay updated on the developments in the conflict as Ukraine remains resilient in defending its territory and disrupting Russian army concentrations.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 2, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/02/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,241,530 (+850) people;

  • tanks — 11,627 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,981 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,802 (+25) units;

  • MLRS — 1,633 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,291 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical UAVs — 121,217 (+1,083) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,585 (+146) units.

  • special equipment — 4,057 (+2) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile, and 44 air strikes, dropping 132 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 7,255 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,339 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. The DSHV announced a new forecast
The Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd — What's Next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys building with Russian UAV operators
MiG-29 successfully destroys enemy forces at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kherson and Cherkasy regions — 6 people injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Cherkasy regions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?