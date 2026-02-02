Ukraine dismantles 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on February 1, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed six areas of concentration of personnel, two control points, two air defense systems, two UAV control points, and four guns of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Recent data shows the extent of missile and air strikes conducted by the invaders, as well as Ukraine's responses using kamikaze drones and attacks on enemy positions.
- Stay updated on the developments in the conflict as Ukraine remains resilient in defending its territory and disrupting Russian army concentrations.
Losses of the Russian army as of February 2, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/02/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,241,530 (+850) people;
tanks — 11,627 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,981 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 36,802 (+25) units;
MLRS — 1,633 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,291 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical UAVs — 121,217 (+1,083) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,585 (+146) units.
special equipment — 4,057 (+2) units.
In addition, we engaged 7,255 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,339 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.
