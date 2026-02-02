Russia strikes Kherson and Cherkasy regions — 6 people injured

During the night of February 2, Russian invaders continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Thus, in Kherson, at least two victims are currently known. As for the situation in Cherkasy region, local authorities there report 4 victims.
Points of attention
- Efforts are underway by the authorities to provide necessary assistance to the injured civilians and address the aftermath of the attacks.
- Stay updated on the latest developments regarding the Russian attacks in Kherson and Cherkasy regions, and the ongoing response efforts by the local services.
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Cherkasy regions
Important details about the new enemy shelling were reported by the Kherson OVA in Telegram:
Local authorities confirmed that both victims had to be hospitalized, with their condition being moderate.
It is also known that on the night of February 2, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Cherkasy region.
According to the latest reports, at least four civilians were injured.
The head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, made a statement on this occasion:
Later, Taburets officially confirmed that, initially, four civilians were injured.
All necessary services are working on the ground. They promised to provide other details of the shelling later.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-