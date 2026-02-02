Russia strikes Kherson and Cherkasy regions — 6 people injured
Ukraine
Russia strikes Kherson and Cherkasy regions — 6 people injured

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Cherkasy regions
During the night of February 2, Russian invaders continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Thus, in Kherson, at least two victims are currently known. As for the situation in Cherkasy region, local authorities there report 4 victims.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Kherson and Cherkasy regions

Important details about the new enemy shelling were reported by the Kherson OVA in Telegram:

At midnight, Russian military shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy attack, a 75-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman received explosive injuries and bruises.

Local authorities confirmed that both victims had to be hospitalized, with their condition being moderate.

It is also known that on the night of February 2, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Cherkasy region.

According to the latest reports, at least four civilians were injured.

The head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, made a statement on this occasion:

We are recording the fall of enemy UAVs in a number of locations. In particular, in the regional center. As a result, fires broke out.

Later, Taburets officially confirmed that, initially, four civilians were injured.

All necessary services are working on the ground. They promised to provide other details of the shelling later.

Ukraine
