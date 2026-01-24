Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. The DSHV announced a new forecast
Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. The DSHV announced a new forecast

The Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd — What's Next?
Source:  BBC

General Yevhen Lasiychuk, who heads the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, draws attention to the fact that the fighting in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration has been going on for almost a year and a half. According to him, Russian troops will soon be exhausted on this section of the front.

Points of attention

  • Despite numerical superiority, the Russian army is losing resources and nearing exhaustion in the prolonged battle, with forecasts suggesting a possible slowdown in offensive actions by spring.
  • General Lasiychuk emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong defense and indicates the possibility of additional reserves like the Marine Corps getting involved in the conflict.

The Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd — What's Next?

It is the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that has been defending these Ukrainian cities for a long time, so it knows what current information looks like.

What is important to understand is that both Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are of great importance for the further course of hostilities.

According to Lasiychuk, if the Russian invaders are successful in these cities, then in the future this could serve as a reservoir of personnel and equipment for further expansion beyond the settlement into the operational space.

"It could be the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. It could be Kharkiv or Dnipropetrovsk regions. That's why it's so important for us to keep the enemy in these settlements, not to let him penetrate the defense," the general explained.

He also added that Ukrainian soldiers have built a strong defense on this section of the front.

The Russian army, despite having a superiority in manpower, is losing a lot of resources and is close to exhaustion.

I think that by spring the enemy will be exhausted and will slow down the pace of his offensive a bit. But this, again, is unless some other reserve is involved, for example, the Marine Corps... — emphasized Yevhen Lasiychuk.

