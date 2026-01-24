"This is an unprecedented case." Russia strikes Kyiv with Kh-22 missiles

The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Ignat, officially confirmed that for the first time in a long time, Russia attacked Kyiv with Kh-22 anti-ship missiles. The air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 9 of the 12 enemy targets.

Russia carried out a new attack with Kh-22 missiles

Yuriy Ignat drew attention to the fact that missiles such as the Kh-22 had not been in the lineup for a long time.

The peculiarity of this attack is precisely in the use of these missiles... Kh-22 missiles, which were actually used against aircraft carrier groups (this is their main purpose). They can carry different charges. And their peculiarity is that the combat weight of this missile is 950 kilograms. Yuri Ignat Spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel

He also officially confirmed that on the night of January 24, the enemy used 12 such missiles from strategic aircraft.

It is worth noting that we are talking about Tu-22M3 bombers, which Russia recently transferred from the Far East closer to Ukraine.

According to Ignat, “this is an unprecedented case.”

Against this background, he recalled that in 2023, this missile destroyed an entire entrance to a house in Dnipro, killing many people.

Since then, the enemy has used such missiles less on the mainland of Ukraine, concentrating more on the south of Ukraine (oil platforms, Zmiiniy Island)