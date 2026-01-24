Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, and an artillery piece of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation has persisted for 1,431 days, with continuous air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone engagements, and attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
  • Ukrainian defenders remain resilient in holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, exemplifying courage and determination in the face of adversity.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 24, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/24/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,233,020 (+930) people;

  • tanks — 11,603 (+4) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,949 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,580 (+31) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,283 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 114,049 (+772) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,644 (+88) units;

On January 24, the 1,431st day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 223 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 7,615 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,840 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 54 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is ashamed of the defeat of the Russian army in Kupyansk
The Battle for Kupyansk Indicates the Weakening of the Russian Army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kharkiv with drones, 14 civilians injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russia's new attack on Kharkiv - what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promised Zelensky PAC-3 missiles
Negotiations between Zelensky and Trump - what was agreed upon

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?