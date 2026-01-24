Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, and an artillery piece of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation has persisted for 1,431 days, with continuous air strikes, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone engagements, and attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- Ukrainian defenders remain resilient in holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, exemplifying courage and determination in the face of adversity.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 24, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/24/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,233,020 (+930) people;
tanks — 11,603 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,949 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 36,580 (+31) units;
air defense systems — 1,283 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 114,049 (+772) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,644 (+88) units;
On January 24, the 1,431st day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 223 guided bombs.
