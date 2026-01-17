The Ukrainian Defense Forces, during fierce battles with the Russian invaders, were able to liberate most of Kupyansk and the surrounding area. However, dictator Vladimir Putin is still lying about total control over the city, because admitting his new defeat could have catastrophic consequences for Russia.

The Battle for Kupyansk Indicates the Weakening of the Russian Army

American analysts drew attention to the fact that the Russian military command is still trying to create the illusion of total control over the Ukrainian city, which is located in the Kharkiv region.

Putin is embarrassed to admit the defeat of his army in this battle, as it could affect US President Donald Trump's decision regarding peace negotiations.

The White House may eventually realize that Russian troops are not as strong as the Kremlin says, and Ukraine still has a chance to defeat the enemy directly on the battlefield.

These Kremlin statements are designed to spread a false narrative about the inevitability of Russian victory in Ukraine and to convince Ukraine and the West that Ukraine must accept Russia's demands now under the threat of future Russian offensive operations or breakthroughs. Share

Moreover, Putin fears that information about defeat in the battle for yet another Ukrainian city will finally demotivate the Russian invaders.