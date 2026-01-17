The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with Aero L-159 aircraft — what will this change?

Czech President Petr Pavel has officially confirmed that a new military aid package for Ukraine will include medium-range combat aircraft and early warning systems. The Aero L-159s will help Ukrainian soldiers hunt down Russian drones even more effectively.
Points of attention
- The L-159 is equipped with modern Western avionics and weapons, capable of accelerating to 936 km/h and armed with air-to-air missiles, aircraft cannons, and precision bombs.
- The Aero L-159 has a proven track record, having been deployed in combat operations in Iraq, showcasing its capabilities and reliability.
Aero L-159 aircraft — what is known about them
As the Czech leader explained, these are light multi-purpose attack aircraft — they can be used to combat low-speed air targets, primarily drones.
Pavel emphasized that these aircraft are extremely effective and are also capable of performing combat operations at low altitudes and speeds.
Moreover, it is claimed that using light attack aircraft for air defense is much cheaper than launching expensive missiles from Patriot or NASAMS systems.
A significant advantage is that Ukrainian pilots already have experience operating similar aircraft (L-39 Albatros).
It is also worth noting that it is capable of accelerating to 936 km/h, and is armed with air-to-air missiles (for example, AIM-9 Sidewinder), aircraft cannons, and precision bombs.
This attack aircraft demonstrated its “skills” not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Iraq during combat operations against terrorists.
