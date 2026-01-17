The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with Aero L-159 aircraft — what will this change?
Aero L-159 aircraft - what is known about them
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Czech President Petr Pavel has officially confirmed that a new military aid package for Ukraine will include medium-range combat aircraft and early warning systems. The Aero L-159s will help Ukrainian soldiers hunt down Russian drones even more effectively.

Points of attention

  • The L-159 is equipped with modern Western avionics and weapons, capable of accelerating to 936 km/h and armed with air-to-air missiles, aircraft cannons, and precision bombs.
  • The Aero L-159 has a proven track record, having been deployed in combat operations in Iraq, showcasing its capabilities and reliability.

As the Czech leader explained, these are light multi-purpose attack aircraft — they can be used to combat low-speed air targets, primarily drones.

Pavel emphasized that these aircraft are extremely effective and are also capable of performing combat operations at low altitudes and speeds.

Photo: wikipedia.org

Moreover, it is claimed that using light attack aircraft for air defense is much cheaper than launching expensive missiles from Patriot or NASAMS systems.

A significant advantage is that Ukrainian pilots already have experience operating similar aircraft (L-39 Albatros).

This is a Czech combat training aircraft developed by Aero Vodochody. It is a deep modernization of the famous L-39, but with modern Western avionics and weapons.

Photo: wikipedia.org

It is also worth noting that it is capable of accelerating to 936 km/h, and is armed with air-to-air missiles (for example, AIM-9 Sidewinder), aircraft cannons, and precision bombs.

This attack aircraft demonstrated its “skills” not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Iraq during combat operations against terrorists.

