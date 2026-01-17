On the morning of January 17, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its air defenses had allegedly neutralized 99 "Ukrainian drones," 47 of which were over the Black Sea. Eyewitnesses say that a chemical plant and an electrical substation are on fire in the Russian Moscow region.

A new “bavovna” is booming in Russia

According to local residents, in Voskresensk, Moscow Region, they noticed smoke on the territory of a mineral fertilizer plant.

An electrical substation is on fire in Serpukhov, Moscow Region, leaving part of the city and nearby settlements without electricity, opposition Russian media later reported. Share

Regarding the first and second cases, the causes of the smoke and fire are "unknown, there is no official information."

The administration explained the power outage in Serpukhov, near Moscow, as a “technological failure.” However, in reality, an electrical substation in the city was on fire.

The administration of the Serpukhov city district reported a power outage in the villages of Raismenivske, Ivantynove, Ignatiev, Kleimenove, Nizhne Shakhlove, Verkhne Shakhlove, Syanovo-2, Voronino, Vykhrove, Gavshino, Tverityne, as well as on two streets in Serpukhov itself. Share

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in addition to 47 drones over the Black Sea, their air defenses allegedly shot down: