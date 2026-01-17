On the morning of January 17, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its air defenses had allegedly neutralized 99 "Ukrainian drones," 47 of which were over the Black Sea. Eyewitnesses say that a chemical plant and an electrical substation are on fire in the Russian Moscow region.
Points of attention
- The situation raises concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in Russia to drone attacks.
- The incident underscores the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with implications for regional security.
A new “bavovna” is booming in Russia
According to local residents, in Voskresensk, Moscow Region, they noticed smoke on the territory of a mineral fertilizer plant.
Regarding the first and second cases, the causes of the smoke and fire are "unknown, there is no official information."
The administration explained the power outage in Serpukhov, near Moscow, as a “technological failure.” However, in reality, an electrical substation in the city was on fire.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in addition to 47 drones over the Black Sea, their air defenses allegedly shot down:
29 UAVs over the Belgorod region;
12 — over Kursk;
4 each — over the Rostov and Astrakhan regions;
2 — over occupied Crimea;
1 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov.
