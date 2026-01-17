Trump evaluates the idea of expanding the "Peace Council" for the sake of Ukraine

According to anonymous sources in the Financial Times, members of the US president's team have voiced the idea of expanding the "Peace Council" to Donald Trump. Thus, it may include new hot spots, primarily Ukraine and Venezuela.
Points of attention
- The idea of expanding the organization's authority stirs debates about its support and implications for regulating conflict zones like Gaza.
- The potential role of the 'Peace Council' could reshape diplomatic efforts in conflict resolution, with ongoing discussions about its formal recognition and impact.
Trump evaluates new plan for Ukraine
According to one insider, the White House is currently considering the "Peace Council" "as a potential replacement for the UN.
What is important to understand is that this is an alternative and unofficial body for resolving conflicts outside of Gaza.
Diplomats told the media that they want to present this Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.
Anonymous sources also added that the idea of expanding the authority of this organization has heightened concerns about support for the Trump-controlled body, which was originally intended to regulate the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip.
According to the latter, this initiative was the focus of attention of regional officials.
He also voiced the assumption that, they say, "this is not a normal procedure."
Donald Trump himself recently officially confirmed that the “Peace Council” has already been formed, and its composition — which will include world leaders — will be announced soon.
