Trump evaluates the idea of expanding the "Peace Council" for the sake of Ukraine

According to anonymous sources in the Financial Times, members of the US president's team have voiced the idea of expanding the "Peace Council" to Donald Trump. Thus, it may include new hot spots, primarily Ukraine and Venezuela.

Trump evaluates new plan for Ukraine

According to one insider, the White House is currently considering the "Peace Council" "as a potential replacement for the UN.

What is important to understand is that this is an alternative and unofficial body for resolving conflicts outside of Gaza.

Diplomats told the media that they want to present this Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

Anonymous sources also added that the idea of expanding the authority of this organization has heightened concerns about support for the Trump-controlled body, which was originally intended to regulate the post-war administration of the Gaza Strip.

There is caution in the region about this idea, an Arab diplomat told reporters. Share

According to the latter, this initiative was the focus of attention of regional officials.

He also voiced the assumption that, they say, "this is not a normal procedure."