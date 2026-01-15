Trump accused Zelenskyy of hindering a potential peace deal with Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump accused Zelenskyy of hindering a potential peace deal with Russia

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, not Russia, is holding up a potential peace deal.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump accuses Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of obstructing a possible peace agreement with Russia, suggesting a rift between the two leaders.
  • Trump expresses confidence in Putin's willingness to make a peace deal, contrasting it with his doubts about Ukraine's readiness for an agreement.
  • The strained relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy is evident in Trump's remarks, indicating challenges in resolving conflicts in the region.

Trump lashed out with accusations against Zelenskyy

Donald Trump again said that he is confident that Putin wants to make a peace deal with Ukraine.

I think he's ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

When asked why US-led talks have yet to resolve the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelensky."

As Reuters notes, Trump's comments signal renewed frustration with the Ukrainian leader. The two presidents have long had a rocky relationship, although their interactions appear to have improved during Trump's first year back in office.

Trump also stated that he was unaware of a possible upcoming trip by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow.

When asked if he would meet with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Trump said he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.

I would meet if he is there. I will be there.

When asked why he thought Zelenskyy was holding back the talks, Trump did not answer, saying only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting it done."

Reuters recalled that Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly ruled out any territorial concessions to Moscow, stating that Kyiv has no right under the country's Constitution to give up any land.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Time is running out." Trump loses patience with Putin's games
Putin increasingly annoys Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US outrage over Putin's mockery of Trump's efforts
Putin's actions outraged the US government

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?