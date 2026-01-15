Trump accused Zelenskyy of hindering a potential peace deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, not Russia, is holding up a potential peace deal.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump accuses Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of obstructing a possible peace agreement with Russia, suggesting a rift between the two leaders.
- Trump expresses confidence in Putin's willingness to make a peace deal, contrasting it with his doubts about Ukraine's readiness for an agreement.
- The strained relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy is evident in Trump's remarks, indicating challenges in resolving conflicts in the region.
Trump lashed out with accusations against Zelenskyy
Donald Trump again said that he is confident that Putin wants to make a peace deal with Ukraine.
When asked why US-led talks have yet to resolve the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelensky."
Trump also stated that he was unaware of a possible upcoming trip by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow.
When asked if he would meet with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Trump said he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.
I would meet if he is there. I will be there.
When asked why he thought Zelenskyy was holding back the talks, Trump did not answer, saying only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting it done."
Reuters recalled that Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly ruled out any territorial concessions to Moscow, stating that Kyiv has no right under the country's Constitution to give up any land.
