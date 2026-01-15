Trump accused Zelenskyy of hindering a potential peace deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine, not Russia, is holding up a potential peace deal.

Trump lashed out with accusations against Zelenskyy

Donald Trump again said that he is confident that Putin wants to make a peace deal with Ukraine.

I think he's ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal. Donald Trump President of the United States

When asked why US-led talks have yet to resolve the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelensky."

As Reuters notes, Trump's comments signal renewed frustration with the Ukrainian leader. The two presidents have long had a rocky relationship, although their interactions appear to have improved during Trump's first year back in office.

Trump also stated that he was unaware of a possible upcoming trip by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow.

When asked if he would meet with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Trump said he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.

I would meet if he is there. I will be there.

When asked why he thought Zelenskyy was holding back the talks, Trump did not answer, saying only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting it done."