US outrage over Putin's mockery of Trump's efforts
Source:  Radio Svoboda

US President Donald Trump's team has said it considers Russia's use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile against Ukraine an "incomprehensible escalation." Washington also sees it as the Kremlin's mockery of the US president's peacekeeping efforts.

  • The international community is cautioned about the dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine, as Russia's actions are condemned for disregarding peaceful resolutions.
  • The Oreshnik ballistic missile launch near Ukraine's border with Poland and NATO is a concerning development that threatens regional stability and challenges diplomatic efforts.

The US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Tammy Bruce, spoke about the official Washington's reaction to the new Russian strike with Oreshnik.

Regarding Ukraine, in particular the launch of the Oreshnik ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, directed against Ukraine near the border with Poland and NATO: this is another dangerous and incomprehensible escalation of this war, the diplomat said.

Bruce drew attention to the fact that Russia dared to strike, effectively once again ignoring the peaceful efforts of Donald Trump and his team.

Against this backdrop, she also warned the international community that Russia's actions could expand and intensify the war.

"We condemn Russia's continued and escalating attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure. These attacks make a mockery of the cause of peace, which is of paramount importance to the world and to President Trump," the diplomat stressed.

