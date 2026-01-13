US outrage over Putin's mockery of Trump's efforts

US President Donald Trump's team has said it considers Russia's use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile against Ukraine an "incomprehensible escalation." Washington also sees it as the Kremlin's mockery of the US president's peacekeeping efforts.

Putin's actions outraged the US government

The US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Tammy Bruce, spoke about the official Washington's reaction to the new Russian strike with Oreshnik.

Regarding Ukraine, in particular the launch of the Oreshnik ballistic missile, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, directed against Ukraine near the border with Poland and NATO: this is another dangerous and incomprehensible escalation of this war, the diplomat said. Share

Bruce drew attention to the fact that Russia dared to strike, effectively once again ignoring the peaceful efforts of Donald Trump and his team.

Against this backdrop, she also warned the international community that Russia's actions could expand and intensify the war.