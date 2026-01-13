US outrage over Putin's mockery of Trump's efforts

US President Donald Trump's team has said it considers Russia's use of the Oreshnik ballistic missile against Ukraine an "incomprehensible escalation." Washington also sees it as the Kremlin's mockery of the US president's peacekeeping efforts.
Points of attention
- The international community is cautioned about the dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine, as Russia's actions are condemned for disregarding peaceful resolutions.
- The Oreshnik ballistic missile launch near Ukraine's border with Poland and NATO is a concerning development that threatens regional stability and challenges diplomatic efforts.
Putin's actions outraged the US government
The US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Tammy Bruce, spoke about the official Washington's reaction to the new Russian strike with Oreshnik.
Bruce drew attention to the fact that Russia dared to strike, effectively once again ignoring the peaceful efforts of Donald Trump and his team.
Against this backdrop, she also warned the international community that Russia's actions could expand and intensify the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-