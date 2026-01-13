Air defense neutralized 7 missiles and 247 drones while repelling the Russian attack

On the night of January 12 and 13, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack with 18 Iskander-M ballistic/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 7 Iskander-K missiles, as well as 293 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine remain vigilant, countering enemy threats with mobile fire groups and utilizing various defense strategies to protect the country's airspace.
- It is crucial for civilians to stay informed, heed air alerts, and follow safety rules during times of conflict to ensure their well-being and security.
This time, Russian missiles flew from Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions, and drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
It is also worth noting that about 200 of them are "shaheeds".
The enemy launched "ballistic" strikes from four locations in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Ballistic/anti-aircraft missile hits and 48 strike UAVs were recorded at 24 locations.
