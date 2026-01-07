Belgium is ready to introduce aviation and navy to Ukraine, but there is a condition
Belgium will make a significant contribution to maintaining peace in Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has officially confirmed that his country will provide its aviation and navy to maintain peace in Ukraine, but this will happen exclusively after the end of the Russian war.

  • The involvement of the United States in the peace efforts is viewed positively by Belgium for enhancing deterrence and stability.
  • Prime Minister Bart De Wever's announcement reflects Belgium's commitment towards supporting Ukraine in achieving long-term stability.

Bart De Wever announced his country's decision after the conclusion of the "Coalition of the Determined" meeting in Paris on January 6.

According to him, this round of peace talks was not just important, but actually decisive.

Together with a broad coalition of partners, Belgium will take on its share of international efforts aimed at preserving peace in Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

Against this background, the politician officially confirmed that his country's contribution to security guarantees includes the deployment of air and naval forces to Ukraine.

Moreover, Belgium will provide its support in the field of training the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Wever believes that it is extremely important that all efforts of Kyiv's allies be supported and strengthened through the direct involvement of the United States.

And US-led monitoring will ensure effective deterrence and allow for long-term stability, the Belgian leader emphasized.

