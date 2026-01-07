Ukraine defeated 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on January 6, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 7, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/07/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,214,500 (+1,040) people;

tanks — 11,515 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,865 (+2) units;

artillery systems — 35,857 (+26) units;

MLRS — 1,595 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 101,849 (+406) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,224 (+122) units;

special equipment — 4,037 (+1) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 90 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 236 guided bombs.

In addition, 6,200 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,288 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 123 from multiple launch rocket systems.