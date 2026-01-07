Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 95 drones — 81 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog, Russia, as well as 95 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, center, and east of the country.

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!