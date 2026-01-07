Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 95 drones — 81 targets neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 95 drones — 81 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog, Russia, as well as 95 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing air battle poses a threat, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace. Safety precautions are advised.
  • Stay updated on the situation as Ukrainian defenders call for unity and vigilance in the face of this aggression.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, center, and east of the country.

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk predicts a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Tusk is currently optimistic
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Baltic States may blow up bridges on the borders with Russia and Belarus
The Baltic States are determined to resolutely fight back against Russia and Belarus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainians predicted the end of the war with Russia
Most Ukrainians do not believe in a quick end to the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?