Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 95 drones — 81 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog, Russia, as well as 95 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The ongoing air battle poses a threat, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace. Safety precautions are advised.
- Stay updated on the situation as Ukrainian defenders call for unity and vigilance in the face of this aggression.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk — TOT of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 5 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-