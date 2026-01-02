Ukrainians predicted the end of the war with Russia

29% of Ukrainian citizens are inclined to believe that the Russian war may end in 2027. 16% predict the end of hostilities in the first half of 2026. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted on November 26 - December 29, 2025.

Most Ukrainians do not believe in a quick end to the war

It is worth noting that 10% of those surveyed expected the war to end by early 2026.

As of today, 16% are inclined to believe that the end of hostilities can be expected in the first half of 2026 (in September it was 15%).

Photo: kiis.com.ua

It is also indicated that 12% are talking about the second half of 2026.

What is important to understand is that only a quarter of those surveyed predict the end of the war in the relatively near future.

KIIS draws attention to the fact that 62% of Ukrainians still claim that they are willing to endure the war as long as necessary.

About 3% admitted that their patience would last another year.

14% of respondents say a shorter period (six months or several months) (in September it was 21%, but at the same time, the number of those who could not answer the question increased from 13% to 21%). Share

The survey was attended by 1,001 respondents aged 18 and over.