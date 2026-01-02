Ukrainians predicted the end of the war with Russia

29% of Ukrainian citizens are inclined to believe that the Russian war may end in 2027. 16% predict the end of hostilities in the first half of 2026. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted on November 26 - December 29, 2025.
Points of attention
- Only a quarter of respondents foresee the war ending in the near future, with varying timelines proposed by different segments of the population.
- 62% of Ukrainians state their willingness to persevere through the conflict, emphasizing their determination and resolve.
Most Ukrainians do not believe in a quick end to the war
It is worth noting that 10% of those surveyed expected the war to end by early 2026.
As of today, 16% are inclined to believe that the end of hostilities can be expected in the first half of 2026 (in September it was 15%).
It is also indicated that 12% are talking about the second half of 2026.
What is important to understand is that only a quarter of those surveyed predict the end of the war in the relatively near future.
KIIS draws attention to the fact that 62% of Ukrainians still claim that they are willing to endure the war as long as necessary.
About 3% admitted that their patience would last another year.
The survey was attended by 1,001 respondents aged 18 and over.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-