Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak
Читати українською

On January 2, it was officially announced that the new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine was Kyrylo Budanov, a Ukrainian military commander, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, lieutenant general and Hero of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasized Budanov's experience and strength in key security areas, highlighting his ability to achieve results.
  • Budanov's strategic vision involves updating and submitting the strategic foundations for the defense and development of Ukraine, working in cooperation with key leaders and institutions.

Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, on January 2, he met with Kirill Budanov and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Now Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the Office of the President will serve primarily to fulfill such tasks of our state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that it is Kyrylo Budanov who has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the new head of the President's Office, in cooperation with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and other necessary leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of the defense and development of our state and further steps.

What is important to know about Kirill Budanov:

  • Born on January 4, 1986 in Kyiv;

  • He received his military education at the Odessa Institute of the Ground Forces (2003–2007), Faculty of Airmobile Forces;

  • Served in special forces units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;

  • Since 2007 — service in the special forces of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense;

  • In 2018-2020, he carried out secret tasks;

  • 2020 — became Deputy Director of the Department of the Foreign Intelligence Service;

  • On August 5, 2020, he was appointed head of the GUR.

  • He became a Lieutenant General in 2023, and was recognized as a Hero of Ukraine in 2024.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia may start a war against the Baltic countries — Budanov named the year
Budanov warned about Putin's plans
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov revealed the number of people mobilized into the Russian army in 2025
Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU showed the process of "liquidation" of the commander of the RVC Denis Kapustin — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU showed how it deceived Russia again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?