Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

On January 2, it was officially announced that the new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine was Kyrylo Budanov, a Ukrainian military commander, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, lieutenant general and Hero of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasized Budanov's experience and strength in key security areas, highlighting his ability to achieve results.
- Budanov's strategic vision involves updating and submitting the strategic foundations for the defense and development of Ukraine, working in cooperation with key leaders and institutions.
Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak
According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, on January 2, he met with Kirill Budanov and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that it is Kyrylo Budanov who has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the new head of the President's Office, in cooperation with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and other necessary leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of the defense and development of our state and further steps.
What is important to know about Kirill Budanov:
Born on January 4, 1986 in Kyiv;
He received his military education at the Odessa Institute of the Ground Forces (2003–2007), Faculty of Airmobile Forces;
Served in special forces units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense;
Since 2007 — service in the special forces of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense;
In 2018-2020, he carried out secret tasks;
2020 — became Deputy Director of the Department of the Foreign Intelligence Service;
On August 5, 2020, he was appointed head of the GUR.
He became a Lieutenant General in 2023, and was recognized as a Hero of Ukraine in 2024.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-