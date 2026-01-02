Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

On January 2, it was officially announced that the new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine was Kyrylo Budanov, a Ukrainian military commander, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, lieutenant general and Hero of Ukraine.

Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, on January 2, he met with Kirill Budanov and offered him the position of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Now Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the Office of the President will serve primarily to fulfill such tasks of our state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that it is Kyrylo Budanov who has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the new head of the President's Office, in cooperation with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and other necessary leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of the defense and development of our state and further steps.

What is important to know about Kirill Budanov: