Russia's mobilization plan for 2025 was to recruit 403,000 people, a number they reached in early December. Thus, the Russians will exceed their military recruitment plan in 2025.
Points of attention
- Russia exceeded its military recruitment plan for 2025 by recruiting 403,000 individuals into its army.
- The main source of replenishment for the Russian army is through contract soldiers, aiding in accomplishing the recruitment target.
- Future mobilization plan for 2026 is predicted at 409,000 people, indicating sustained focus on strengthening military forces.
Russia has fulfilled its mobilization plan for 2025 — Budanov
This was noted by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
He said that the main source of replenishment of the Russian army is contract soldiers.
According to General Budanov, the Russian mobilization plan for 2026 is to recruit 409,000 people. When asked whether Russia is facing problems in the process of recruiting people for war, Kirill Budanov replied:
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-