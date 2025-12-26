Budanov revealed the number of people mobilized into the Russian army in 2025
Budanov revealed the number of people mobilized into the Russian army in 2025

Budanov
Source:  Public

Russia's mobilization plan for 2025 was to recruit 403,000 people, a number they reached in early December. Thus, the Russians will exceed their military recruitment plan in 2025.

Points of attention

  • Russia exceeded its military recruitment plan for 2025 by recruiting 403,000 individuals into its army.
  • The main source of replenishment for the Russian army is through contract soldiers, aiding in accomplishing the recruitment target.
  • Future mobilization plan for 2026 is predicted at 409,000 people, indicating sustained focus on strengthening military forces.

Russia has fulfilled its mobilization plan for 2025 — Budanov

This was noted by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He said that the main source of replenishment of the Russian army is contract soldiers.

According to General Budanov, the Russian mobilization plan for 2026 is to recruit 409,000 people. When asked whether Russia is facing problems in the process of recruiting people for war, Kirill Budanov replied:

Of course. That's why they periodically increase the level of lump sum payments: it varies depending on the region, but these are significant amounts. This is how they lure people into the army.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the GUR




