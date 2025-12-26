Russia's mobilization plan for 2025 was to recruit 403,000 people, a number they reached in early December. Thus, the Russians will exceed their military recruitment plan in 2025.

Russia has fulfilled its mobilization plan for 2025 — Budanov

This was noted by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

He said that the main source of replenishment of the Russian army is contract soldiers.

According to General Budanov, the Russian mobilization plan for 2026 is to recruit 409,000 people. When asked whether Russia is facing problems in the process of recruiting people for war, Kirill Budanov replied: