Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has publicly warned the international community that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planning to take over the Baltic states. A new Russian invasion could begin as early as 2027.

According to the main plan, the Russian Federation was supposed to be ready to start operations in 2030. Now the plans have been adjusted, revised towards reducing the deadlines to 2027. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, this is about the occupation of the Baltic countries.

He drew attention to the fact that these plans of Putin correspond to his imperial ambitions.

In the north — only the Arctic Ocean and further around the circle — America. Not an option, because it will hurt. In the east — the Pacific Ocean and again America. The answer is the same. In the south — China, it will be completely catastrophic — a land border, there will be the same conditions as we have in the war with the Russian Federation, only for them. Share

As Budanov noted, there is only one option left for Putin — Europe.