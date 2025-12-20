When Russia may start a war against the Baltic countries — Budanov named the year
World
When Russia may start a war against the Baltic countries — Budanov named the year

Budanov warned about Putin's plans
Source:  LB.ua

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has publicly warned the international community that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planning to take over the Baltic states. A new Russian invasion could begin as early as 2027.

  • Putin's calculated military approach excludes Poland but focuses on occupying the Baltic states, considering them vulnerable to a potential invasion.
  • The geopolitical analysis presented by Budanov underscores the critical implications of a Russian invasion on the Baltic countries, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and preventive measures.

According to the main plan, the Russian Federation was supposed to be ready to start operations in 2030. Now the plans have been adjusted, revised towards reducing the deadlines to 2027.

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, this is about the occupation of the Baltic countries.

He drew attention to the fact that these plans of Putin correspond to his imperial ambitions.

In the north — only the Arctic Ocean and further around the circle — America. Not an option, because it will hurt. In the east — the Pacific Ocean and again America. The answer is the same. In the south — China, it will be completely catastrophic — a land border, there will be the same conditions as we have in the war with the Russian Federation, only for them.

As Budanov noted, there is only one option left for Putin — Europe.

The Russian dictator is convinced that the Baltic countries will not be able to repel him in the event of an invasion.

