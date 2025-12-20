When Russia may start a war against the Baltic countries — Budanov named the year

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has publicly warned the international community that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planning to take over the Baltic states. A new Russian invasion could begin as early as 2027.
Budanov warned about Putin's plans
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, this is about the occupation of the Baltic countries.
He drew attention to the fact that these plans of Putin correspond to his imperial ambitions.
As Budanov noted, there is only one option left for Putin — Europe.
The Russian dictator is convinced that the Baltic countries will not be able to repel him in the event of an invasion.
