Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his plan to seize all of Ukraine and occupy parts of Europe that belonged to the former Soviet empire, according to US intelligence. This information indicates that US leader Donald Trump is lying when he claims that the Kremlin leader wants to end the war.

US intelligence revealed Putin's plans

According to anonymous sources, data from American intelligence agencies indicates that the Russian dictator will continue the war against Ukraine because he still believes in the possibility of his victory.

Moreover, Putin intends to launch an invasion of the Baltic countries, because he still dreams of "resurrecting" the USSR.

What is important to understand is that the conclusions of US intelligence have de facto not changed since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Mike Quigley, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, made a statement on this matter:

Intelligence has always said that Putin wants more... The Europeans are convinced of this. The Poles are absolutely convinced of this. The Baltic countries believe they are first. Share

Despite this, the White House still believes that they are close to signing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.