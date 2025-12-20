The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the Russian warship of Project 22460 “Okhotnik”. It is important to understand that at the time of the strike, it was patrolling the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

In order to reduce the enemy's military-economic potential, on the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the Russian warship of project 22460 "Okhotnik". It was patrolling in the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform. Several Ukrainian drones hit the ship. The extent of damage and the ship's side number are being clarified, the statement of the General Staff says. Share

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea.

What is important to understand is that this facility is owned by Lukoil.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the affected platform ensures oil and gas production, and is also involved in supporting the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

It is also indicated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the RSP-6M2 radar system in the Krasnosilske area — it was located on the territorial sea of Crimea.