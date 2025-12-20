Russian attack on Odessa region — 8 people killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Odessa region — 8 people killed

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russian attack on Odessa region — the number of victims continues to grow
Читати українською

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army launched a massive ballistic missile strike on a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region. According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 8 people.

Points of attention

  • Ongoing air alerts complicated the work of operational and emergency services, further challenging the response efforts in the Odessa region.
  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the situation and the casualties, highlighting the impact of the Russian attack on the local community.

Russian attack on Odessa region — the number of victims continues to grow

The latest details were reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

He officially confirmed that a fire broke out after the impact — trucks in the parking lot caught fire.

All the injured were taken to the hospital, and doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance.

The work of operational and emergency services was complicated by the ongoing air alert.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region also made a statement on this matter.

Last night, Russia attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region with ballistic missiles. 8 people were killed and 27 others were injured, some of whom were on a bus that was at the epicenter of the attack. Trucks caught fire in the parking lot. Passenger cars were also damaged, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

According to rescuers, all fires were quickly extinguished.

It is also indicated that 5 units of equipment and 18 firefighters were involved from the State Emergency Service.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Baltic defense line. Estonia builds first concrete bunkers on border with Russia
Estonia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany to provide Ukraine with large number of Sidewinder missiles
Sidewinder missiles for Ukraine — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Moscow will be punished." What will be the security guarantees for Ukraine?
Ukraine will receive powerful security guarantees

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?