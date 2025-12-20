Russian attack on Odessa region — 8 people killed

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army launched a massive ballistic missile strike on a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region. According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 8 people.
- Ongoing air alerts complicated the work of operational and emergency services, further challenging the response efforts in the Odessa region.
- The State Emergency Service of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the situation and the casualties, highlighting the impact of the Russian attack on the local community.
Russian attack on Odessa region — the number of victims continues to grow
The latest details were reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
He officially confirmed that a fire broke out after the impact — trucks in the parking lot caught fire.
All the injured were taken to the hospital, and doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance.
The work of operational and emergency services was complicated by the ongoing air alert.
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region also made a statement on this matter.
According to rescuers, all fires were quickly extinguished.
It is also indicated that 5 units of equipment and 18 firefighters were involved from the State Emergency Service.
