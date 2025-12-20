Russian attack on Odessa region — 8 people killed

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army launched a massive ballistic missile strike on a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region. According to the latest data, the death toll has risen to 8 people.

Russian attack on Odessa region — the number of victims continues to grow

The latest details were reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

He officially confirmed that a fire broke out after the impact — trucks in the parking lot caught fire.

All the injured were taken to the hospital, and doctors are providing the necessary medical assistance.

The work of operational and emergency services was complicated by the ongoing air alert.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region also made a statement on this matter.

Last night, Russia attacked a port infrastructure facility in the Odessa region with ballistic missiles. 8 people were killed and 27 others were injured, some of whom were on a bus that was at the epicenter of the attack. Trucks caught fire in the parking lot. Passenger cars were also damaged, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

According to rescuers, all fires were quickly extinguished.