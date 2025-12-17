"Moscow will be punished." What will be the security guarantees for Ukraine?

The New York Times has learned from insiders that Kyiv's allies have made significant progress in forming security guarantees for Ukraine. Moreover, they have "nearly completed work" on two important documents that would make it impossible for Russia to invade again.

Ukraine will receive powerful security guarantees

According to anonymous sources, the first document lays down "broad principles" for the defense of Ukraine and is even compared to Article 5 of NATO.

As for the second document, it contains details of how the US and Europe will cooperate with Ukraine to prevent a potential Russian invasion.

One insider told reporters that it details how “Moscow will be punished” if this happens.

Among the details is the preservation of a Ukrainian peacetime army of 800,000, with appropriate training and equipment, which should be a good deterrent to Russia. One European diplomat noted that the document lists Ukraine’s specific needs in terms of weapons. Share

Moreover, security guarantees provide for a military contingent led by European states on the territory of Ukraine.

It will be actively involved in protecting the skies, as well as ensuring safety at sea.