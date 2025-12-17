"Moscow will be punished." What will be the security guarantees for Ukraine?

The New York Times has learned from insiders that Kyiv's allies have made significant progress in forming security guarantees for Ukraine. Moreover, they have "nearly completed work" on two important documents that would make it impossible for Russia to invade again.
Points of attention
- The documents detail how Moscow will be punished in the event of a potential invasion, including maintaining a peacetime army of 800,000 troops and specific needs in terms of weapons.
- Security guarantees include a military contingent led by European states in Ukraine, actively involved in protecting the skies and ensuring safety at sea, with the US providing intelligence capabilities for monitoring compliance and detecting signs of aggression.
Ukraine will receive powerful security guarantees
According to anonymous sources, the first document lays down "broad principles" for the defense of Ukraine and is even compared to Article 5 of NATO.
As for the second document, it contains details of how the US and Europe will cooperate with Ukraine to prevent a potential Russian invasion.
One insider told reporters that it details how “Moscow will be punished” if this happens.
Moreover, security guarantees provide for a military contingent led by European states on the territory of Ukraine.
It will be actively involved in protecting the skies, as well as ensuring safety at sea.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-