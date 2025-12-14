Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are jointly demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian leader considers such a demand to be unfair.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy advocates for a 'stay where we are' scenario as a fair approach for ceasefire negotiations, despite opposition from Russia and some support from the Trump team.
- The main problem lies in the conflicting positions of the US and Russia, with Zelenskyy appealing to allies to discern truth from Russian disinformation spread during the conflict.
Zelenskyy spoke about pressure from the US and Russia
According to the Ukrainian leader, he currently considers the "stay where we are" scenario to be fair.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this is a ceasefire (ed.). Only in this case is there a chance to agree on an end to the war.
According to the head of state, the main problem at the moment is that the Trump team also supports Moscow's position.
However, Zelenskyy urges the US and other allies not to believe all the lies spread by Russian propaganda.
