Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are jointly demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian leader considers such a demand to be unfair.

Zelenskyy spoke about pressure from the US and Russia

According to the Ukrainian leader, he currently considers the "stay where we are" scenario to be fair.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this is a ceasefire (ed.). Only in this case is there a chance to agree on an end to the war.

I know that Russia does not have a positive attitude towards this, but I would like the Americans to support us on this issue. But, to our "we stand where we stand," the Russians respond that we must withdraw from Donbas, or they will occupy it anyway. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the main problem at the moment is that the Trump team also supports Moscow's position.

However, Zelenskyy urges the US and other allies not to believe all the lies spread by Russian propaganda.