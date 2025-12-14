Zelenskyy revealed the demands of the US and Russia during peace talks
Zelenskyy spoke about pressure from the US and Russia
Source:  UNIAN

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are jointly demanding that Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian leader considers such a demand to be unfair.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy advocates for a 'stay where we are' scenario as a fair approach for ceasefire negotiations, despite opposition from Russia and some support from the Trump team.
  • The main problem lies in the conflicting positions of the US and Russia, with Zelenskyy appealing to allies to discern truth from Russian disinformation spread during the conflict.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he currently considers the "stay where we are" scenario to be fair.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that this is a ceasefire (ed.). Only in this case is there a chance to agree on an end to the war.

I know that Russia does not have a positive attitude towards this, but I would like the Americans to support us on this issue. But, to our "we stand where we stand," the Russians respond that we must withdraw from Donbas, or they will occupy it anyway.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the main problem at the moment is that the Trump team also supports Moscow's position.

However, Zelenskyy urges the US and other allies not to believe all the lies spread by Russian propaganda.

For example, like with Kupyansk. They said that they "occupied" Kupyansk, and we are "surrounded", etc. I was recently in Kupyansk, and showed who controls this city. There is also a lot of disinformation from the Russians. And therefore, I gave signals to our colleagues from the United States of America that we should not believe everything that the Russians say, — said the head of state.

