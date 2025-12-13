On December 13, the Russian Volunteer Corps officially addressed the opposition and the public in the country of the aggressor Russia. According to the fighters, who have been fighting on the side of Ukraine for many years, now, more than ever, is an opportunity to delegitimize the criminal regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Through collaboration and solidarity, the RVC aims to provide a platform for voices critical of the Kremlin regime and advocate for the interests of Russian citizens.
- The ultimate goal of the RVC is to dismantle the Putin regime and strive for a better future for Russia.
It's time to destroy Putin's regime
The RVC draws attention to the fact that the expulsion of the aggressor country from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) provided an opportunity to form a united opposition platform.
What is important to understand is that it can declare itself an alternative political pole of representation for Russia and its citizens.
According to the RVC, right now, alternative Russia has the opportunity to rightfully take the place previously occupied by members of Putin's team.
The Russian Volunteer Corps calls on all its potential allies to set aside all grievances and conflicts in order to realize the key task of the entire opposition — the destruction of the Putin regime and the return of the Motherland.
To learn more about the RVC and its ideology, watch the documentary Online.UA:
