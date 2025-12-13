On December 13, the Russian Volunteer Corps officially addressed the opposition and the public in the country of the aggressor Russia. According to the fighters, who have been fighting on the side of Ukraine for many years, now, more than ever, is an opportunity to delegitimize the criminal regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

It's time to destroy Putin's regime

The RVC draws attention to the fact that the expulsion of the aggressor country from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) provided an opportunity to form a united opposition platform.

What is important to understand is that it can declare itself an alternative political pole of representation for Russia and its citizens.

And it is more important than ever, despite our differences, critical attitude towards each other, and competing approaches, to join forces and present a united front. Only in this way will we be perceived as a single, legitimate, and responsible alternative to the Kremlin system. Share

According to the RVC, right now, alternative Russia has the opportunity to rightfully take the place previously occupied by members of Putin's team.

From this rostrum, the voices of those who have spoken for years about the inadmissibility of cooperation with the Kremlin regime and the real problems of Russian citizens will finally be heard. The voices of those who, through their work, regularly weakened the pressure of the Kremlin regime through civic participation and armed resistance. Share

The Russian Volunteer Corps calls on all its potential allies to set aside all grievances and conflicts in order to realize the key task of the entire opposition — the destruction of the Putin regime and the return of the Motherland.