Republican Congressman Don Bacon is not hiding his anger after reviewing US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. The politician is outraged that Ukraine is being forced to give up its territories for the sake of a "peace agreement." Recent events remind him of the situation with the "Munich conspiracy" of 1938.

Bacon publicly shamed Trump and his team

The Republican frankly admitted that recent events surrounding Ukraine and Russia are reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's historical period of appeasement.

What is important to understand is that this is exactly the cynical policy pursued by former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.

It is no secret that this approach led to a catastrophe of unprecedented scale — World War II.

Forcing Ukraine to give up more of its territory in order to make peace with Russia is not a Reagan move, but a Chamberlain move. Chamberlain did the same to Hitler with Czechoslovakia. His reputation will be forever tarnished because of this. Don Bacon American Republican congressman

He also urged Trump and his team not to ignore the fact that 70% of US citizens not only support Ukraine, but also cheer for its victory over Russia.