Republican Congressman Don Bacon is not hiding his anger after reviewing US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. The politician is outraged that Ukraine is being forced to give up its territories for the sake of a "peace agreement." Recent events remind him of the situation with the "Munich conspiracy" of 1938.
- Bacon emphasizes that forcing Ukraine to give up territories for peace with Russia is a Chamberlain move, not a Reagan move.
- The congressman highlights that 70% of Americans support Ukraine and calls on Trump to acknowledge and respect this sentiment.
Bacon publicly shamed Trump and his team
The Republican frankly admitted that recent events surrounding Ukraine and Russia are reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's historical period of appeasement.
What is important to understand is that this is exactly the cynical policy pursued by former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.
It is no secret that this approach led to a catastrophe of unprecedented scale — World War II.
He also urged Trump and his team not to ignore the fact that 70% of US citizens not only support Ukraine, but also cheer for its victory over Russia.
