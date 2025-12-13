Putin's entourage is fooling him and distorting the real picture of the war
Putin lives in illusions and does not want to know the truth
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has surrounded himself with an “army of sycophants” who lie to him daily about the real state of affairs in the war against Ukraine. In fact, he does not know what is really happening on the front and at what cost the Russian army is capturing tiny Ukrainian villages.

According to journalists, the distortion of reality for the dictator occurs at all possible levels.

For example, the Russian army command assures Putin that all military goals have been achieved, analysts claim that the economy is working perfectly, and advisers convince him that US President Donald Trump is on Moscow's side.

The main problem is that this “army of sycophants” makes the Russian dictator almost immune to compromise in peace negotiations.

The latest US peace plan, which most observers consider biased against Russia, is unlikely to be accepted by the Kremlin precisely because of the sense of victory and the strength of the economy.

According to former Russian dictator Boris Bondarev, the overall situation in the Kremlin resembles an "echo chamber", where all the information that reaches Putin only actually duplicates Russian propaganda.

He also confirmed to reporters that for years diplomats were sent abroad with the task of reporting only on positive results, and negative ones simply did not exist for Putin.

