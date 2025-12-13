Finnish President urgently changed his plans "due to the critical situation in Ukraine"

According to Yle, Finnish leader Alexander Stubb decided to participate in talks on the situation in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, December 15, instead of traveling to the United States.
Points of attention
- The tense phone call involving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, and Donald Trump highlights disagreements over the peace efforts for Ukraine, signaling challenges in aligning on a common approach.
- The Finnish President's shift underscores the gravity of the situation in Ukraine and the importance of diplomatic initiatives to address the conflict and strive for a peaceful resolution.
Stubb made Ukraine a priority
The President's Office informed journalists about the drastic change in the Finnish leader's plans.
According to official data, Stubb intended to go on an official visit to Texas in the United States.
However, he decided to cancel his trip "due to the critical situation in Ukraine."
Instead, the Finnish leader will fly to Germany on December 15, where he will participate in a meeting dedicated to the possible end of the Russian war.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already officially invited the American delegation to join the meeting.
The White House chief of staff later confirmed the existence of the dispute, saying that "some pretty strong words" were used during the conversation.
All of this points to disagreements about the approach supported by the States.
