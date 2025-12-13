Finnish President urgently changed his plans "due to the critical situation in Ukraine"

According to Yle, Finnish leader Alexander Stubb decided to participate in talks on the situation in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, December 15, instead of traveling to the United States.

Stubb made Ukraine a priority

The President's Office informed journalists about the drastic change in the Finnish leader's plans.

According to official data, Stubb intended to go on an official visit to Texas in the United States.

However, he decided to cancel his trip "due to the critical situation in Ukraine."

Instead, the Finnish leader will fly to Germany on December 15, where he will participate in a meeting dedicated to the possible end of the Russian war. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already officially invited the American delegation to join the meeting.

The invitation came after a tense phone call on Wednesday between Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, during which the parties sought to overcome differences over the direction of the peace effort. Share

The White House chief of staff later confirmed the existence of the dispute, saying that "some pretty strong words" were used during the conversation.

All of this points to disagreements about the approach supported by the States.