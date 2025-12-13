Finnish President urgently changed his plans "due to the critical situation in Ukraine"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Finnish President urgently changed his plans "due to the critical situation in Ukraine"

Stubb made Ukraine a priority
Читати українською
Source:  Yle

According to Yle, Finnish leader Alexander Stubb decided to participate in talks on the situation in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, December 15, instead of traveling to the United States.

Points of attention

  • The tense phone call involving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, and Donald Trump highlights disagreements over the peace efforts for Ukraine, signaling challenges in aligning on a common approach.
  • The Finnish President's shift underscores the gravity of the situation in Ukraine and the importance of diplomatic initiatives to address the conflict and strive for a peaceful resolution.

Stubb made Ukraine a priority

The President's Office informed journalists about the drastic change in the Finnish leader's plans.

According to official data, Stubb intended to go on an official visit to Texas in the United States.

However, he decided to cancel his trip "due to the critical situation in Ukraine."

Instead, the Finnish leader will fly to Germany on December 15, where he will participate in a meeting dedicated to the possible end of the Russian war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already officially invited the American delegation to join the meeting.

The invitation came after a tense phone call on Wednesday between Merz, Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, during which the parties sought to overcome differences over the direction of the peace effort.

The White House chief of staff later confirmed the existence of the dispute, saying that "some pretty strong words" were used during the conversation.

All of this points to disagreements about the approach supported by the States.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I am very happy." The Czech Republic fulfilled its main promise regarding Ukraine
Czech Republic transfers all 1.8 million ammunition to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Insiders reveal Trump's plan
Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe discovers a "Trojan horse" in Trump's peace plan
What's wrong with Trump's peace plan?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?