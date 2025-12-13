A well-known pro-Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, drew attention to the fact that his country managed to successfully implement a key promise it made to Ukraine. This is about providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 1.8 million units of large-caliber ammunition.

Petr Fiala recalled that he promised to transfer 1.8 million units of large-caliber ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine by 2025.

There are still 2 weeks left until the end of the year, and this promise has already been successfully fulfilled.

"I am very pleased to confirm that today we have achieved this goal," emphasized Petr Fiala. Share

Czech President Petr Pavel also recently made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the Czech Republic should continue to support Ukraine not only for ideological, but also for practical reasons.