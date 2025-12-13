A well-known pro-Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, drew attention to the fact that his country managed to successfully implement a key promise it made to Ukraine. This is about providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 1.8 million units of large-caliber ammunition.
Points of attention
- Supporting Ukraine against external threats can contribute to regional security and stability, benefiting not just Ukraine but the Czech Republic and the wider international community.
- The timely fulfillment of this promise showcases the reliability and trustworthiness of the Czech Republic as a partner in international security efforts.
Czech Republic transfers all 1.8 million ammunition to Ukraine
Petr Fiala recalled that he promised to transfer 1.8 million units of large-caliber ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine by 2025.
There are still 2 weeks left until the end of the year, and this promise has already been successfully fulfilled.
Czech President Petr Pavel also recently made a statement on this matter.
According to him, the Czech Republic should continue to support Ukraine not only for ideological, but also for practical reasons.
