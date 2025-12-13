"I am very happy." The Czech Republic fulfilled its main promise regarding Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

A well-known pro-Ukrainian politician and former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, drew attention to the fact that his country managed to successfully implement a key promise it made to Ukraine. This is about providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 1.8 million units of large-caliber ammunition.

Points of attention

  • Supporting Ukraine against external threats can contribute to regional security and stability, benefiting not just Ukraine but the Czech Republic and the wider international community.
  • The timely fulfillment of this promise showcases the reliability and trustworthiness of the Czech Republic as a partner in international security efforts.

Petr Fiala recalled that he promised to transfer 1.8 million units of large-caliber ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine by 2025.

There are still 2 weeks left until the end of the year, and this promise has already been successfully fulfilled.

"I am very pleased to confirm that today we have achieved this goal," emphasized Petr Fiala.

Czech President Petr Pavel also recently made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the Czech Republic should continue to support Ukraine not only for ideological, but also for practical reasons.

Even those who are not inclined to believe that a country under attack should be helped should see it in the light of the fact that security support for Ukraine not only enhances our security in the future, but can also be a very important economic opportunity.

Peter Pavel

Peter Pavel

President of the Czech Republic

