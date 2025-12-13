US leader Donald Trump has begun to claim that a US "peace deal", despite the overall complexity of the situation in the Russian-Ukrainian war, "could work." He believes that many people want to see how it works.

Trump wants to see his own “peace plan” implemented

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the progress of peace negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

We'll see what happens. We're working to see if we can make a deal now. We'll find out soon. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader was called upon to clarify specific points, primarily regarding the creation of a buffer zone, as well as the issue of territorial concessions.

Donald Trump clearly responded that he was not going to reveal any details yet.

"It's a very complicated situation, but it could work, and a lot of people want to see how it works, to look at it. All I want to do is stop 25,000 people dying every month," the White House chief said. Share

It is worth noting that Trump previously complained that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was the only one who did not like Washington's proposed plan to end the war.