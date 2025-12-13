"A very difficult situation." Trump spoke about creating a buffer zone in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"A very difficult situation." Trump spoke about creating a buffer zone in Ukraine

Trump wants to see his own “peace plan” implemented
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

US leader Donald Trump has begun to claim that a US "peace deal", despite the overall complexity of the situation in the Russian-Ukrainian war, "could work." He believes that many people want to see how it works.

Points of attention

  • Despite challenges and complexities, Trump expresses the hope of halting the high casualties caused by the ongoing conflict.
  • The dynamics between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Washington's proposed plan to end the war add another layer of complexity to the situation.

Trump wants to see his own “peace plan” implemented

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the progress of peace negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

We'll see what happens. We're working to see if we can make a deal now. We'll find out soon.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader was called upon to clarify specific points, primarily regarding the creation of a buffer zone, as well as the issue of territorial concessions.

Donald Trump clearly responded that he was not going to reveal any details yet.

"It's a very complicated situation, but it could work, and a lot of people want to see how it works, to look at it. All I want to do is stop 25,000 people dying every month," the White House chief said.

It is worth noting that Trump previously complained that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was the only one who did not like Washington's proposed plan to end the war.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain plans to "unfreeze" 8 billion pounds assets for Ukraine
Britain calls on allies to act
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US recorded a record level of support for Ukraine
Most Americans remain on Ukraine's side
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will help." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine
The White House
The US will join security guarantees for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?