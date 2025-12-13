US leader Donald Trump has begun to claim that a US "peace deal", despite the overall complexity of the situation in the Russian-Ukrainian war, "could work." He believes that many people want to see how it works.
Points of attention
- Despite challenges and complexities, Trump expresses the hope of halting the high casualties caused by the ongoing conflict.
- The dynamics between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky regarding Washington's proposed plan to end the war add another layer of complexity to the situation.
Trump wants to see his own “peace plan” implemented
American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the progress of peace negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Against this background, the American leader was called upon to clarify specific points, primarily regarding the creation of a buffer zone, as well as the issue of territorial concessions.
Donald Trump clearly responded that he was not going to reveal any details yet.
It is worth noting that Trump previously complained that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was the only one who did not like Washington's proposed plan to end the war.
