"We will help." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he intends to join in providing security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal to end the Russian war.
Points of attention
- Negotiations have taken place between the US and Ukrainian leaders regarding security guarantees, with no set deadline for concluding a peace agreement.
- President Trump's commitment to security in Ukraine demonstrates a significant step towards achieving peace and stability in the region.
The US will join security guarantees for Ukraine
American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the commitments made to European allies regarding participation in peacekeeping forces, air support, and intelligence.
Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to implement them.
According to him, this is a "security agreement" that is extremely important for ending the war.
As mentioned earlier, back in the summer, the head of the White House announced that the United States could provide air support as part of a potential peace agreement to complete it.
As reported by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, negotiations have already taken place with Donald Trump's team regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.
The head of state emphasized that official Washington did not set a hard date by which the US president wants to receive a ready-made agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
