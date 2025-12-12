"We will help." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We will help." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine

The White House
The US will join security guarantees for Ukraine
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he intends to join in providing security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal to end the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • Negotiations have taken place between the US and Ukrainian leaders regarding security guarantees, with no set deadline for concluding a peace agreement.
  • President Trump's commitment to security in Ukraine demonstrates a significant step towards achieving peace and stability in the region.

The US will join security guarantees for Ukraine

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the commitments made to European allies regarding participation in peacekeeping forces, air support, and intelligence.

Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to implement them.

According to him, this is a "security agreement" that is extremely important for ending the war.

We will help ensure security, because, in my opinion, this is a necessary factor in achieving the goal.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As mentioned earlier, back in the summer, the head of the White House announced that the United States could provide air support as part of a potential peace agreement to complete it.

As reported by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, negotiations have already taken place with Donald Trump's team regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

The head of state emphasized that official Washington did not set a hard date by which the US president wants to receive a ready-made agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the US's "compromise vision" regarding Donetsk region
Zelenskyy revealed the American vision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump seeks withdrawal of Russian troops from three regions of Ukraine
What concessions is Trump seeking from Russia?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Panic has erupted in Russia over EU plans for its frozen assets
Russia fears losing its frozen assets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?