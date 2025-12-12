"We will help." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he intends to join in providing security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal to end the Russian war.

The US will join security guarantees for Ukraine

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the commitments made to European allies regarding participation in peacekeeping forces, air support, and intelligence.

Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he intends to implement them.

According to him, this is a "security agreement" that is extremely important for ending the war.

We will help ensure security, because, in my opinion, this is a necessary factor in achieving the goal. Donald Trump President of the United States

As mentioned earlier, back in the summer, the head of the White House announced that the United States could provide air support as part of a potential peace agreement to complete it.

As reported by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, negotiations have already taken place with Donald Trump's team regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.